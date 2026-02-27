Great Neck North High School earns recognition in National Chinese Essay Contest

Seven students from Great Neck North High School earned recognition in the 22nd annual National Chinese Essay Contest sponsored by the Chinese Language Association of Secondary-Elementary Schools.

Centered on this year’s theme, AI and Me, the contest invited students to explore the relationship between humanity and artificial intelligence. Participants were evaluated on Chinese language proficiency, critical thinking and creativity by Chinese teacher Pan Sam Chan.

North High award recipients include Zi Lin Hu Yang, Stella Lin and Yuchen Liu, who received Gold Awards; Eric Chu, Carol Sun and Joanna Wang, who earned Silver Awards; and Cherry Wang, who received an Honorable Mention.

The Chinese Language Association of Secondary-Elementary Schools, known as CLASS, is a national organization that promotes Chinese language and culture education in prekindergarten through grade 12.