Levittown schools go purple for P.S. I Love You Day

Messages of positivity and perseverance were the theme across Levittown Schools on Feb. 13 as students and staff marked P.S. I Love You Day.

Each year, Levittown Schools participates in P.S. I Love You Day, an initiative started in New York that aims to bring awareness to the importance of mental health.

Through the promotion of positive messages and activities, the mission of students was to help decrease bullying and stand against isolation.

At Jonas E. Salk Middle School, for example, each student across the building was represented in a mural displayed by the front lobby reflecting the theme, “Be The Light.” Outside the cafeteria, students sold purple bracelets, stress-relief toys and sunglasses, as well as raffle tickets for the chance to win one of several prize baskets.

At Division Avenue High School, hearts were decorated with messages dedicated to peers who received an uplifting message. Every student’s name was represented in paper chains hung throughout the building, mirroring their unity.