Manhasset elementary schools participate in Science Museum of Long Island simple machines program

Third grade students at Manhasset Public Schools’ Munsey Park and Shelter Rock elementary schools recently participated in an engaging, hands-on learning experience sponsored by the Manhasset School Community Association.

The program, presented by the Science Museum of Long Island, brought the science of simple machines to life in an interactive way.

During the Simple Machines program, students rotated through a series of activity stations featuring physical models and real-world examples of levers, pulleys, wedges and other fundamental tools. Through guided experimentation, students explored how these machines reduce the amount of force needed to complete everyday tasks.

By testing and observing how each device works, students learned key scientific concepts such as mechanical advantage and discovered how simple machines make work easier and more efficient. The hands-on format encouraged curiosity, critical thinking and problem-solving while reinforcing grade-level science standards.

The program deepened students’ understanding of basic engineering principles and demonstrated how science applies to the world around them. Thanks to the support of the Manhasset School Community Association and the expertise of Science Museum of Long Island educators, third graders gained practical knowledge in a fun, memorable and meaningful way.