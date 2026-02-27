‘Mean Girls’ offers nice theater experience in Massapequa

Movie-turned-musical “Mean Girls” is coming to the Massapequa High School stage in a few weeks, with evening performances on March 6 and 7.

The 2004 movie centers on a girl who moves from homeschooling in Africa to a suburban American high school and has to adapt to teenage social life. Senior Allison Hassell plays the lead role of Cady.

“It’s a really good way to celebrate the end of high school with a show that’s about high school,” Allison said. “Figuring out who they want to be is a lesson people take with them as they leave high school.”

Other leads among the cast of 75 are sophomore Michael Colberg as Damian, junior Juliana Ansaldi as Regina, junior Sophia Rose Alfieri as Gretchen, senior Lauren Borenstein as Karen, junior Nick Bernstein as Aaron, sophomore Hunter Lewner as Kevin, junior Alex Green as Mr. Duvall and senior Giavanna Pizzo as Miss Norbury. Musical numbers include “Fearless,” “Meet the Plastics” and “Where Do You Belong?”

“I like the music, it’s very good, it’s upbeat,” said Michael, whose character guides the audience through the story as the narrator. “I like the story. It teaches a very valuable lesson and it’s very funny.”

The two-act show is directed by Katie Pearsall with support from choreographer Danielle Coutieri, production assistant Nichole Greene, vocal director Craig Coyle and crew director Jason Cavanaugh.

“This is a fun, popular show that we’ve been looking forward to doing for a long time,” Ms. Pearsall said. “I have the right group of students who are perfect for the roles.”

Show times are Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7, at 7 p.m. in Massapequa High School’s Baldwin Auditorium. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or in advance through the music department. There will also be a free performance for local senior citizens on Thursday, March 5, at 12:30 p.m., with coffee and cookies served in the lobby beginning at noon. Reservations are required for groups arriving by bus or van. The music department can be reached at (516) 308-5085.