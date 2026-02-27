Quantcast
Education

Mineola High School robotics teams excel at FIRST Tech Challenge 

The Mineola High School ninth grade robotics team, Mineola Magicians, qualified for the FTC Championship competition.
Mineola High School’s robotics teams demonstrated exceptional skill and teamwork at a recent FIRST Tech Challenge competition.

The eighth-grade team, Mineola Robosharks, earned the Rising Star Award, recognizing their significant development in engineering design, teamwork and competitive performance. 

This accolade reflects the team’s growth and strong foundation within the FTC program. 

The ninth-grade team, Mineola Magicians, delivered a strong performance, earning a spot at the FTC Championships on March 1. 

Their advancement is a testament to thoughtful robot design, effective programming and strategic collaboration during competition matches. FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Tech Challenge is an international robotics competition for students in grades 7-12. Teams design, build and program robots to compete in matches while being evaluated on engineering, innovation, outreach and demonstration of core values such as teamwork and professionalism. 

Participation in FTC provides students with hands-on STEM experiences that foster creativity, critical thinking and leadership skills. 

Mineola’s robotics program exemplifies the district’s commitment to expanding STEM opportunities for all learners. 

Mineola Public Schools congratulates both teams on their achievements and wishes the Mineola Magicians success as they prepare for the championship. 

The Mineola High School eighth grade robotics team, Mineola RoboSharks, earned the FTC Rising Star Award at a recent competition.
The Mineola High School eighth-grade robotics team, Mineola RoboSharks, earned the FTC Rising Star Award at a recent competition. Photo Provided by Mineola School District

