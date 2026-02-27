Quantcast
Education

Mineola learners celebrate 100 days of growth and creativity 

Posted on
Learners at Mineola’s Hampton Street School commemorated the 100 th day of school by dressing up as their future selves, bringing fun, spirit and creativity to the celebration.
Photo Provided by Mineola School District

 Learners at Mineola’s Meadow Drive and Hampton Street schools celebrated reaching the 100th day of the school year on Feb. 13 by showcasing how much they’ve learned and grown. 

Some learners embraced the fun by dressing as senior citizens with gray hair, rollers and classic accessories, while others expressed their creativity with 100-themed shirts or uniforms representing future careers, including doctors, artists and astronauts. 

In the classroom, learners engaged in a variety of “100-themed” lessons and activities across math, reading and art, demonstrating their academic growth and proudly showing that they are “100 days smarter.” 

At Hampton Street, learners joined together for a Mini Mustangs assembly, where students received awards and enjoyed a lively dance competition, adding an extra layer of fun to the celebration. 

Mineola schools continue to foster an environment where students celebrate milestones, embrace creativity and grow as confident, lifelong learners.

Students dressed as elders for the 100th day.
Elementary kids in costumes for 100 day.
Mineola learners celebrated their 100th day.
A student dressed as a postal worker.
Young learners celebrated 100 days into the school year.
Students dressed as older folks for the 100 celebration.
The theme for costumes was 100.
Students in costumes at the celebration.
Students dressed for the 100 theme.
