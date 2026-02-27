Mineola learners celebrate 100 days of growth and creativity 

Learners at Mineola’s Meadow Drive and Hampton Street schools celebrated reaching the 100th day of the school year on Feb. 13 by showcasing how much they’ve learned and grown.

Some learners embraced the fun by dressing as senior citizens with gray hair, rollers and classic accessories, while others expressed their creativity with 100-themed shirts or uniforms representing future careers, including doctors, artists and astronauts.

In the classroom, learners engaged in a variety of “100-themed” lessons and activities across math, reading and art, demonstrating their academic growth and proudly showing that they are “100 days smarter.”

At Hampton Street, learners joined together for a Mini Mustangs assembly, where students received awards and enjoyed a lively dance competition, adding an extra layer of fun to the celebration.

Mineola schools continue to foster an environment where students celebrate milestones, embrace creativity and grow as confident, lifelong learners.