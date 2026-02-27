Mineola learners recognized for success in Stony Brook University IACS Challenge 

Mineola’s Hampton Street School congratulated its students for their outstanding achievements in the Stony Brook University Institute for Advanced Computational Science Challenge.

Out of 161 students from across Long Island who competed, eight students from Hampton Street participated and their hard work and creativity truly stood out.

Participants were challenged to conduct an experiment inspired by a female scientist and present their findings in a 1-minute video.

The Hampton Street students impressed judges with their creativity, scientific curiosity and ability to turn inspiration from women in STEM into engaging, hands-on projects.

On Feb. 11, the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, it was announced that two Hampton teams earned awards: sisters Amarachi and Ozioma Asuzu earned first place and the team of Margaret Gillespie, Leah Goncalves and Gianna Natale received honorable mention.

These accomplishments showcase the talent and dedication of young girls in science across Mineola schools.

Their achievements not only celebrate individual excellence but also honor the spirit of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, inspiring the next generation of female scientists and engineers.