Sunrise Day Camp, Plainview organizations to hold fundraiser for camp that supports kids with cancer

Sunrise Day Camp-Long Island, together with the Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District PTAs, faculty, students and administration, the Plainview-Old Bethpage Chamber of Commerce and the Mid-Island Y JCC, present Power of Belongings 2026: Supporting Children Affected by Cancer.

Following a successful encore event last spring with Birthday Wishes of LI, this unique community project will shift its focus to raising awareness and funds for The Sunrise Association, specifically their Long Island camp.

This event will be held on Monday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Howard B. Matlin Middle School in Plainview. Community powerhouses, local businesses and generous volunteers are collaborating to present an interactive agenda.

Over two dozen raffle prizes will be on display — and starting March 1st, exciting auction items will be available to bid on.

To encourage participation of all ages, several fun activities will be set up, including creating simple necklaces, friendship bracelets, “kindness clips,” and posters to hang around the camp.

Come hear passionate speakers — administrators and campers who have benefitted from their wonderful time at camp.

Sunrise Day Camp serves an average of 700 children with cancer each summer. The cost of sending a child to Sunrise is about $7,000 and there is no cost for parents — amazing! But they need our help to keep this important camp tuition-free.