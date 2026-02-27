Shelter Rock alum reads self-published book to elementary kids

Fourth graders in Patrick Santivasci’s class at Shelter Rock Elementary School recently welcomed a special guest reader during Beth Berasti’s library class.

Sofia Ogulluk, a junior at Manhasset High School and a Shelter Rock alumna, visited the school to share her experience as a self-published author. Ogulluk wrote and published her own book as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project, the highest achievement in Girl Scouts of the USA.

During her visit, Ogulluk read aloud from her book and spoke with students about the writing and publishing process. She encouraged students to develop their ideas and find their voices as writers.

Students asked questions about the project and learned about the effort and perseverance required to bring a book from concept to publication.

School officials said they are proud to see graduates return to inspire current students and serve as role models for the next generation.