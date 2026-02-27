Jericho High School community mourning student’s death by suicide

The Jericho community is mourning the loss of a Jericho High School student who died by suicide this week.

The school district’s administrators and officials are actively providing support for students and families during this difficult time.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of one of our high school students,” the Jericho School District said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the student’s family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss.”

Jericho High School administrators have made counseling services and mental health professionals available to help provide emotional support to both students and staff.

Out of respect for the family’s privacy, the school district has not publicly disclosed the student’s identity.