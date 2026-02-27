Carle Place students celebrate P.S. I Love You Week

Carle Place Middle and High School celebrated P.S. I Love You Week with a series of meaningful activities leading up to the annual P.S. I Love You Day on Feb. 13. Hosted by the Students Against Destructive Decisions Club, the initiative focused on promoting suicide prevention while reinforcing the powerful message: “You Are Enough.”

Throughout the week, representatives from the Long Island Crisis Center visited classrooms to deliver presentations on managing emotions and the importance of reaching out for help. Students participated in thoughtful workshops that encouraged self-awareness, coping strategies and open conversations about mental health.

The school community came together On Feb. 13 to celebrate P.S. I Love You Day.

Attendees were welcomed with a live music performance by the high school chorus, while students and guidance counselor Kelly Dass, who organized the day’s events, distributed purple hearts and ribbons. Purple decorations lined the streets and hallways, and lockers displayed messages of kindness promoting compassion for oneself and others.

This year also featured the district’s first apparel sale through clothing with the message: “Dear Person Behind Me, The world is a better place with you in it. Love, the person in front of you.”

“Together, the Carle Place School District continues to build a community grounded in kindness, connection and care,” the district said in a statement, thanking all the students and staff who participated in and supported this year’s initiative.