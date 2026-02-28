St. Patrick’s Day 2026: Your guide to Long Island parades

From bagpipes echoing down Main Street to grand marshals waving from vintage convertibles, St. Patrick’s Day season transforms towns across Long Island into a sea of green.

What began generations ago as modest marches honoring Irish heritage has grown into a weeks-long celebration stretching from Nassau to the East End. Whether it’s the historic pageantry of Huntington, the community pride of Bethpage, or the festive energy in waterfront hamlets like Montauk, each parade reflects the unique character of its hometown.

Families bundle up along the routes, local fire departments and pipe bands step off in formation, and Irish dancers keep traditions alive with every reel and jig. Here’s your guide to this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parades across Long Island — dates, routes and all the details you need to celebrate.

BETHPAGE 34TH ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Parade Route: Central Ave west to Stewart Ave, North to Burkhardt Ave, East to Broadway and South to the center of town, lisaintpatricksparades.com/event/bethpage 12 p.m., March 1.

MINEOLA IRISH AMERICAN SOCIETY OF NASSAU, SUFFOLK, AND QUEENS 76TH ANNUAL ST PATRICK’S PARADE

The festivities start at 10 a.m. with Mass at the Society Center, 297 Willis Ave., Mineola. At 12 p.m., marchers line up at the Courthouse Drive in Garden City. Parade starts at 1 p.m., with an after party at the center at 2 p.m. featuring food, fun, music and dancing with a performance by the Donny Golden School of Irish Dance. irishamericansociety.org/st-patrick-events 1 p.m., March 1.

EAST ISLIP 61ST ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

The parade will begin in front of the East Islip Public Library, travel west along Main Street, pass by the grandstand at St. Mary’s RC Church, and end at Irish Lane. lisaintpatricksparades.com/event/east-islip, 2 p.m., March 1.

KINGS PARK 16TH ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

The parade steps off at the corner of Lou Avenue and Pulaski Road, continues down Main Street, turns onto Church Street, and ends down Old Dock Road at the William T. Rogers Middle School. kpstpat.com/news, 12 p.m., March 7.

HUNTINGTON 92ND ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

The parade starts north of Huntington train station along New York Avenue onto Main Street. The Huntington St. Patrick’s Parade is Long Island’s oldest and largest and features dozens of pipe bands, including some of the metro area’s finest. lisaintpatricksparades.com/event/huntington-village, 2 p.m., March 8.

MASSAPEQUA’S 2ND ANNUAL ST PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Kickoff 11 a.m. Broadway in Massapequa (between N. Elm and Veterans), lisaintpatricksparades.com/event/massapequas, 11 a.m., March 14.

BAY SHORE BRIGHTWATERS ANNUAL ST PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Parade steps off from Saxon Avenue and Main Street, left on Main Street/Montauk Highway. bsbwstpatricksparade.com, 2 p.m., March 14.

CUTCHOGUE 20TH ANNUAL ST PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

The parade will march from the traffic light at Cox Lane, down Route 25, ending in downtown Cutchogue. cutchoguefiredept.org, 2 p.m., March 14.

BAYPORT BLUE POINT 36TH ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Parade runs from Montauk Hwy and Snedecor Avenue to Montauk Highway and Blue Point Avenue, bayportbluepoint.com, 11 a.m., March 15.

ROCKY POINT /MILLER PLACE 74TH ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

The festivities begin in Miller Place on the corner of 25A and Harrison Avenue. From there, local fire departments lead the marchers eastward, ending at the corner of Broadway and North Country Road in Rocky Point. lisaintpatricksparades.com/event/rocky-point-miller-place, 1 p.m., March 15.

CENTER MORICHES 22ND ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Our Lady Queen of Apostles Regional Catholic School, moricheschamber.org/2025/12/03/2026-st-patrick-parade-participant-registration, 2 p.m., March 15.

WANTAGH 6TH ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE AND BLOCK PARTY

One of the largest St. Patrick’s Day Parades on Long Island will be along Wantagh Avenue and will be followed by a block party after the parade at Railroad Avenue. 2 p.m., March 15.

HAMPTON BAYS ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Starts at the American Legion on Ponquogue Avenue, hbstpatricksparade.com, 11 a.m., March 21

LINDENHURST 5TH ANNUAL ST PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Grand Marshal Raymond Tierney, lindenhurststpatricksparade.org, 12 p.m., March 21.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE 30TH ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Starting Point: The Municipal Parking Lot on North Sunrise Highway, rvcstpatrick.com, 12 p.m., March 21.

BRENTWOOD ANNUAL ST PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Starts on the corner of Washington Avenue/Clark Street and ends at Ross Park/Brentwood Road. lisaintpatricksparades.com/event/brentwood, 1 p.m., March 21

PATCHOGUE VILLAGE ANNUAL ST PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

The parade starts at the intersection of East Main Street and Route 112 and heads west with the viewing stand located at the intersection of Havens Ave and West Main. patchoguevillage.gov, 12 p.m., March 22.

GLEN COVE 38TH ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Parade forms alongside the Finley Middle School, on Forest Avenue, north of Dosoris Lane, then down Forest Avenue south of Dosoris, down Brewster Street to School Street, through Glen Cove’s new Village Square, into School Street and ends one block past the Square. glencoveparade.com, 1 p.m., March 22.

BABYLON VILLAGE 4TH ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Parade Route: Deer Park Avenue, starting at Lily Flanagan’s, heading south to Main Street, West Carll Ave to Locust Avenue ending at the Hibernian Hall. babylonstpatricksdayparade.com, 2 p.m., March 22.

RONKONKOMA 36TH ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

The route will begin at Amvets Post 48 at 660 Hawkins Ave. ronkonkomaparade.org, 2 p.m., March 22.

JAMESPORT 12TH ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Parade route begins at North Railroad and Washington Avenues and ends at the Jamesport firehouse. eastendemeraldsociety.org/theparade, 1 p.m., March 28.

MONTAUK’S 64TH ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

The parade runs up Edgemere Street and then turns onto Main Street. visitmontauk.org, 12 p.m., March 29.

Abraham Clemons is a reporter with The SBU Media Group, part of Stony Brook University’s School of Communication and Journalism’s Working Newsroom program for students and local media.