Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Anti-ICE rally, Jericho teen dies and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

The Jericho community is mourning the loss of a Jericho High School student who died this week.

Several local Democratic organizations collaborated to hold a peaceful protest to “DE-ICE Nassau County,” gathering at locations along Sunrise Highway from Valley Stream to Massapequa.

The groundhogs were right: Wintry weather isn’t done with us yet.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is renting office space in Woodbury for up to 40 attorneys, according to Aresco Management, which owns the four-story building. The move is raising concerns from immigration advocates and elected officials who see it as a sign of escalating immigration enforcement actions on Long Island.

The Long Island Dance Consortium will present its annual performance, Long Island Dances, on Sunday, March 22, at 2 p.m. at the Jeanne Rimsky Landmark Theater, honoring the life and legacy of the late Emily Finn.