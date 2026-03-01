Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula:  Am Persia Chai! It’s Shushan 2.0

These are auspicious times. “Epic Fury,” the military operation by the U.S. and Israeli forces against Iran this week, was epic. The toppling of the IRGC leadership, ending their reign of terror, is to many, heart-stopping, with resulting hopes and dreams.

Many Persian/Persian-Americans on the Great Neck Peninsula (like yours truly) and beyond are giddy about the actual liberation of Iran and the heralding of more political stability in the Gulf region. There is a palpable consensus that we will travel round-trip there, safe and sound, one day soon. Shana ha ba’a B’Teheran.

Hamantaschen Your Expectations

Some consider the current circumstances a karmic payback for King Cyrus the Great of Persia’s protection of the Jewish nation during his reign in the mid‑6th century BCE. In any event, the timing of this full-circle moment, during the Jewish holiday of Purim, couldn’t be more prophetic.

Purim is the irreverent carnival-like Jewish holiday that is being celebrated this week, and the story goes something like this: Esther, a Persian-Jewish woman, was living in Shushan (Susa), a capital city and royal residence of Persian Kings, outside of Persepolis in the Persian Empire.

Esther married King Xerxes I (Ahasuerus), risked her life to save the Jews from the genocidal plot of Haman, the King’s evil advisor. Esther’s courage and resilience are often invoked as a model for political engagement. The wise and brave Queen Esther revealed her Jewish identity to the King and thereby, she secured the survival of the Jewish community. A true Eshet Khayil!

Shake, Gragger & Roll

It follows, the Purim holiday resonates deeply in Persian‑Jewish communities, connecting ancestral roots with enduring Jewish customs and traditions. It is commemorated with readings of the Megilah and charitable giving and celebrated by festive meals, hamentachen of every kind, noisemaking and joyous celebrations.

From our houses of worship, bagel shops and candy shops, to some of our finer restaurants, there are signs of revelry and Purim symbolism all around our town. And, always, shots of Manischewitz. Our Purim costumes and masquerades rival Halloween, and represent satire and solidarity against historical and modern-day foes. And, so it goes: “They tried to kill us. We won. Let’s eat!”

Sadly, antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment is the oft-regarded “forever war.” Purim, now more than ever, symbolizes and underscores the importance of communal support and activism in the face of growing Jew hatred worldwide.

Modern Day Esthers

The Purim narrative, dating back over 2,500 years, continues to inspire efforts to fight oppression in other spheres. Women with roots in the Jewish/Iranian diaspora have shown leadership on issues ranging from human rights and anti-antisemitism to U.S. foreign policy and diaspora advocacy.

Wearing multiple hats, they reflect the broader experience of three groups: Iranian Jews who came to the U.S. in the 1960s and 1970s in search of opportunity; those who fled post‑revolutionary Iran in pursuit of safety; and their daughters, American-born. Here are a few formidable women in the spotlight with ties to the Great Neck Peninsula who lend their voices and talents in the public sphere.

Marjan Keypour is a human rights activist, author, and founder of StopFemicideIran and the Alliance for Rights of All Minorities. Based in the U.S., she blends on-the-ground activism with research and policy work, shining a spotlight on women, religious and ethnic minorities, and other marginalized communities in Iran. Through media appearances, public talks, and advocacy campaigns, Keypour works to raise awareness of human rights abuses, support grassroots movements, and amplify the voices of ordinary Iranians to a global audience. Learn more: www.mei/edu/person/marjan-keypour/

Ellie Cohanim has carved out a significant role in American public life. She served as deputy special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism at the U.S. Department of State during the first Trump administration, bringing attention to global issues of discrimination and intolerance.

Beyond her government role, Ellie is a broadcast journalist and political commentator whose work engages with issues such as anti-Semitism, Middle East policy, and diaspora identity. Learn more: @elliecohanim

Joanna Eshaghoff is president of the Iranian American Jewish Federation of New York, a 501(c)(3) organization that serves the needs of Iranian‑American Jews in the Greater New York area, in support of the State of Israel and humanitarian causes. IAJF‑NY raises funds and distributes them to other nonprofits and initiatives, having raised well over $90 million since its inception and supporting more than 230 organizations in both the U.S. and Israel.

Learn more: www.iajfny.org/leadership-profiles

Mojgan Lancman is a sitting New York State Supreme Court judge and president of the Sephardic Heritage Association, a community non-profit organization rooted in Great Neck and serving the Greater New York area. SHAI aims to meet the evolving needs of the Persian-Jewish community while promoting conservative values and traditions of the Sephardic-Jewish heritage.

SHAI organizes events, a senior center, youth activities, clothing drives and also regularly provides scholarships to qualified Great Neck students. Learn more: www.shaiusa.org/about/

Moji Pourmoradi is a beloved educator and advocate for all things Jewish, with a deep commitment to Jewish culture, heritage, and philanthropy. Moji focuses her efforts on bridging cultural divides, fostering empathetic discussions, and ensuring that lessons from history inform ways to combat intolerance today. @mommymoji

Michelle Ahdoot is a grassroots organizer best known for her role as Director of Programming and Strategy at EndJewHatred. It is a civil‑rights movement focused on ending antisemitism, advocating for Israel, Jewish rights worldwide and fostering Jewish identity and solidarity in diaspora contexts. @michahdoot

