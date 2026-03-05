New merchant parking lot for Port Washington residents

North Hempstead Town Council Member Mariann Dalimonte has announced that Port Washington Parking District residents may now apply for a reserved commuter parking permit in the merchant parking lot #11, located at 3 Main Street next to Wright Music.

The merchant parking lot contains 28 parking spaces, including two handicapped spaces. Over the past two years, several of these spaces have not been rented by merchants and have remained unused. With the agreement of Ohio Avenue residents, Dalimonte requested that the town board adopt a local law allowing these unused merchant spaces to be repurposed for Reserved Commuter Parking.

“I want to thank my colleagues on the town board for passing this local law and making better use of existing parking resources for our community,” said Dalimonte. “This new option provides additional convenience for Port Washington residents who commute daily to New York City while ensuring that nearby neighborhood concerns are respectfully addressed.”

Residents who are interested in applying for a designated reserved commuter parking space in Merchant Lot #11 must meet the following requirements:

Applicants must hold a valid Port Washington Parking District commuter parking permit.

Applicants must be commuters traveling to NYC via the Long Island Rail Road.

The permit is valid only for the specific vehicle listed on the application.

A reserved commuter parking permit authorizes parking only in the space assigned by the district.

Parking is permitted Monday through Friday at any time, except between 3:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

The annual permit fee is $1,200, charged on a reduced pro-rated basis depending on the number of months remaining until December 31.

Residents may apply by completing the Town of North Hempstead Lot #11 reserved commuter parking application, available through the Town’s website at: https://northhempsteadny.gov/reservedcommuterparkinglot11

For questions or additional information, residents are encouraged to contact the Port Washington Parking District through the Town’s 311 system.

“This is a smart, practical solution that supports our commuters and makes use of parking spaces that were otherwise sitting empty,” Dalimonte said. “I’m grateful to the residents of Ohio Avenue and the town board for working together to make this improvement possible for Port Washington.”