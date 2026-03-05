Oyster Bay Town officials honor Embassy Diner owner for donation to Bethpage hospital employees during blizzard

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino joined with St. Joseph Hospital President Joseph Manopella in recognizing Embassy Diner owner Gus Tsiorvas, who generously donated breakfast for 80 frontline workers at the height of last week’s historic storm.

Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips, Oyster Bay Town Council Member Lou Imbroto, Council Member Laura Maier and Receiver Jeffrey Pravato were also present for the honoring.

“At the height of one of the most historic blizzards, Gus not only opened his doors but remained open throughout the entirety of the storm to make sure anybody who needed to be out that day had a place to rest and grab a bite,” said Saladino. “When Gus was asked to help his neighbor right across the street, St. Joseph Hospital, he not only did so without hesitation, but he also donated the entirety of the meals. At the height of the blizzard, he prepared, packed up, delivered and served breakfast for more than 80 frontline essential workers.”

“When I reached out to Gus, he didn’t hesitate for a moment; he immediately stepped up, preparing and delivering a full hot breakfast for 80 of our team members who were working tirelessly through one of the largest blizzards on record, and he generously refused to accept payment,” said Manopella. “That level of selflessness and community spirit is truly remarkable. Gus is the quintessential neighbor. He is someone who shows up when it matters most. If more people led with his kind of generosity and compassion, the world would undoubtedly be a better place.”

Gus Tsiorvas was recognized with a Town citation and numerous accolades from local officials, as well as from several staff members at St. Joseph Hospital, who thanked him again for always being there for them.

“We are also deeply grateful to the Town of Oyster Bay for recognizing Gus’s act of kindness and for their continued support of St. Joseph Hospital,” Manopella said. “And, of course, I want to thank our staff. I couldn’t be prouder of them for their unwavering commitment, for showing up no matter what Mother Nature brings and always putting our patients first.”

“Gus, you are a true inspiration to all of us in the Town of Oyster Bay, and we thank you for looking out for those who are always looking out for us,” said Saladino.