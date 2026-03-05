STEM learning thrives across Carle Place School District

STEM education is thriving across Carle Place Schools, with students at every level engaging in hands-on, inquiry-based experiences that build curiosity and problem-solving skills through real-world applications. From elementary classrooms to advanced secondary programs, the district provides meaningful opportunities that connect science, technology, engineering and mathematics to authentic learning experiences.

At Cherry Lane School, students participate in project-based learning units that introduce foundational STEM concepts through engaging experiences. First graders explore coding and mapping by identifying landmarks around the school and programming robots to navigate them. Second graders have applied science and math skills in the Connected Cooking unit by measuring, mixing and baking zucchini harvested from the school garden while learning about physical and chemical changes. These experiences combine teamwork, problem solving and creativity, helping students connect classroom learning to tangible results.

At Rushmore Avenue School, students expand on classroom science and math lessons through STEM enrichment classes led by Mrs. Tusa and Mrs. Sohn. They participate in advanced math programs such as BEAST Academy and Math Olympiad, while sixth graders explore financial literacy through activities such as stock market games. Fourth graders recently completed invention projects, designing models and producing commercials to showcase their creations.

In Tusa’s STEM classes, students build on the science and math concepts taught in their classrooms through hands-on exploration and problem-solving. Third graders have been introduced to coding through interactive activities, while fourth graders explore how computers store information by learning about binary language and creating pixel art images.

Fifth-grade students study weather, air pressure, and the water cycle, designing and building working models to demonstrate each process. Sixth graders have expanded their understanding of physics by designing, sketching and constructing their own nutcracker models.

Under the guidance of Ms. DeMaio and Mr. Barrett, middle school students in the STEM enrichment course engage in a wide range of projects and learning experiences designed to strengthen analytical thinking, problem-solving and research skills.

Throughout the course, students prepare to participate in Math Olympiad and Science Olympiad competitions and begin developing independent research projects for submission to the Long Island Science Congress in the spring. They are encouraged to pursue topics of personal interest and design projects that address real-world problems and challenges.

Technology and engineering courses, including design and drawing for production, architecture, woodworking, small engines and principles of engineering, give students the chance to build technical skills, solve challenging problems and create tangible projects. Computer science courses explore coding, programming, digital media and physical computing, while advanced coursework addresses algorithms and the social and ethical impact of technology.

This year also marked the launch of the district’s FIRST Tech Challenge “Frogbotics” team. Comprised of students in grades 7–12, the team designed, built and programmed their first competition robot and made a strong showing at the Long Island qualifier, presenting their engineering design process to judges and competing against experienced teams. The district will introduce a new robotics course next year, allowing students to further explore coding, programming and robot design.

Meanwhile, the high school research program, under the direction of Mrs. Foraker, continues to provide students with opportunities to conduct independent investigations. Projects this year include participation in the Plant the Moon Challenge, submissions for Stony Brook University’s International Day of Women and Girls in Science Challenge, and research projects for the Long Island Science Congress.

Together, the district’s STEM initiatives at Cherry Lane, Rushmore Avenue and Carle Place Middle and High School reflect a comprehensive approach to building critical thinking, creativity and innovation at every level.

By providing developmentally appropriate, hands-on experiences and progressively advanced coursework, Carle Place ensures that students are prepared to explore challenges, collaborate effectively and apply STEM skills both in and beyond the classroom.