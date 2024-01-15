“Significant Development” Expected When Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann Returns to Court Tuesday 

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Suffolk County prosecutors plan to announce a “significant development” in the Gilgo Beach serial killer case when suspect Rex Heuermann is due back for a previously unscheduled court hearing Tuesday, authorities said.

A court spokesman confirmed that prosecutors requested the new court date in the case against the 60-year-old Massapequa Park architect who pleaded not guilty in July to killing three women. A representative for Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney declined to comment, but scheduled a news conference touting an unspecified “significant developement” for Tuesday morning before the latest pre-trial hearing in the case. Multiple news outlets are reporting that the hearing is likely to be the unsealing of a grand jury indictment charging Heuermann with a fourth murder.

He was previously charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello — three of four women who were found dead yards from each other along Ocean Parkway in December 2010, triggering the serial killer investigation. Authorities previously said he was considered the prime suspect in the fourth, Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Brainard-Barnes, 25, a mother of two, had been a straight-A student who later fell into drugs. She left her Connecticut home to spend the day in Manhattan, the last place she was seen alive. She told her family she would return home the next day, but never did. She disappeared on July 14, 2007 —- 16 years to the day of Heuermann facing a judge after being named as a prime suspect in her murder — and was found dead on Dec. 13, 2010 near Hemlock Cove off Gilgo Beach.

Police were searching for Shannan Gilbert, a New Jersey woman who had been last seen in Oak Beach in May 2010, when they found the four women dead. That led to a larger search of Jones Beach Island that unearthed the remains of six more murder victims who Heuermann hasn’t been charged with killing. Gilbert was also later found dead in nearby Oak Beach, but authorities have suggested she may not be a victim of foul play — yet her family maintains she was murdered.

Also scheduled to appear at the news conference Tuesday are other leading members of the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force, including Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. and acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Robert Waring, the replacement for Rodney K. Harrison, who recently retired as commissioner.

Heuermann, who has been held without bail at Suffolk jail since his arrest, was originally scheduled to appear in court on Feb 6. The new development will be called at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday before Suffolk Judge Timothy Mazzei at county criminal court in Riverside.

