Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Long Island Restaurant Week Returns Jan. 28-Feb. 4

Calling all adventurous eaters: Long Island Restaurant Week is back!

The winter edition of the eight-day tri-annual promotion now offers four prix-fixe options: a $24 two course lunch; a $29 three-course dinner menu, a $39 three-course dinner menu, or a $49 three-course dinner prix fixe.

Dozens of participating restaurants across Nassau and Suffolk counties may offer one, two or all of these options throughout the promotion, which runs from Sunday, Jan. 28 to Sunday, Feb. 4. The deal is available all day, every day, except Saturdays after 7 p.m.

Restaurant week has two goals: 1) Helping small businesses draw additional customers during a historically slow time of year, and 2) Enticing the public a chance to try new eateries that they normally wouldn’t.

Participating restaurants are required to offer at least three choices of appetizers, main courses and desserts on their prix-fixe menus. Restaurant cuisine styles to choose from include Italian, Latin, French, Mediterranean, Asian, BBQ, sushi bars, seafood eateries, and steak houses.

Reservations are recommended at those eateries that take them. The deal doesn’t include a tip. Organizers encourage participants to tip their servers at least 20%.

Additional LI restaurant weeks are held in November and April.

For participating restaurants and more information, check out longislandrestaurantweek.com.