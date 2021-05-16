Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York

Benevolent golfers will tee off Monday Old Westbury Golf & Country Club for the 33rd Geraldo Rivera Golf Classic to honor the 50th anniversary of Life’s WORC, a Garden City-based nonprofit that serves thousands of individuals with autism on Long Island and in Queens.

Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity joins Vicki Schneps, the founder of Life’s WORC, and the events host, Emmy and Peabody award-winning journalist Geraldo Rivera at the fundraiser celebration. Schneps is the founder of Schneps Media, the parent company of the Long Island Press. The three will kick-off the festivities commemorating a half century of the nonprofit making a difference in the lives people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Honorees for this year’s event include ALINE Wealth Chief Investment Officer & Founder, Peter J. Klein, and Ruskin Moscou Faltischek, PC partner, E. Christopher Murray. The local business leaders are each continuing the annual tradition that has helped raise millions for the cause.

“After 2020’s enforced hiatus, the landmark tournament will usher in a new day of optimism, especially poignant as we mark our triumphant emergence from the shadow of COVID-19,” the group said in a statement.

Schneps founded Life’s WORC in 1971 out of the needs of her daughter, Lara, who was a resident in the baby buildings of the infamous Willowbrook State institution on Staten Island, which deteriorated after government funding cuts. She gave interviews to reporter Rivera, helping him expose deplorable conditions there before she and her husband filed a federal class action lawsuit that closed the institution.

The golf classic is a great way to enjoy a day of golf and a country club dinner, while simultaneously helping the developmentally disabled community. The event will be held from 10:30 am to 8:30 pm on Monday, May 17.

For more information about Life’s WORC visit Lifesworc.org.