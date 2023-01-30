Marilyn Manson Accused on Long Island of Raping Girl, 16

Marilyn Manson, the provocative hard rocker whose biggest hit is “Antichrist Superstar,” is being sued on Long Island for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl on his tour bus in the 1990s.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Nassau County court, names Manson — whose real name is Brian Warner — and his labels, Interscope and Nothing Records. The plaintiff, who is only identified in court documents as Jane Doe, filed the suit under New York State’s new Adult Survivors Act, which recently opened a window into past claims. The alleged assaults occurred in the mid-1990s in New York and New Orleans, as Manson was just gaining popularity.

“Defendant Warner first targeted Plaintiff in 1995 when she was 16 years old, using his role, status, and power as an adult and performer in the music industry to gain access to, groom, manipulate and exploit Plaintiff, resulting in sexual assault in two separate incidents,” the suit states, according to The Los Angeles Times. “Defendant Warner performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon Plaintiff, who was a virgin at the time, including but not limited to forced copulation and vaginal penetration … Plaintiff was in pain, scared, upset, humiliated and confused. After he was done, Defendant Warner laughed at her … Then Defendant Warner demanded Plaintiff to ‘get the f— off of my bus’ and threatened Plaintiff that, if she told anyone, he would kill her and her family.”

The allegations came less than a week after Game of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco settled a federal lawsuit with Manson in which she alleged sexual, physical and emotional abuse, attorneys for both sides said. The settlement remains subject to a judge’s approval. Details of the terms were not released.

Two similar lawsuits against Manson, one filed by a former assistant, the other by a model, have been dismissed by judges while at least one more remains.

In September, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department handed over a 19-month criminal investigation of women’s sexual abuse allegations against Manson, but prosecutors said more evidence needed to be gathered before they could decide whether he should be charged.

Manson is also suing his former fiancée, Evan Rachel Wood, alleging the “Westworld” actor conspired with a friend to use false allegations and pretenses to get other women to come forward about him, an accusation Wood denied.

Bianco and others aired their allegations after Wood aired her allegations on social media early in 2021. Manson’s record label and agents dropped him at the time. Wood expanded on her experience with Manson in an HBO documentary, “Phoenix Rising,” that aired last year.

Attorneys for the defendants in the latest case could not immediately be reached for comment.

-With Associated Press