Town of Riverhead Remains in State of Emergency

On May 16, Town of Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar declared a state of emergency due to migrant-related concerns, following the expiration of Title 42. Title 42 expired on May 11.

“Based on information received, and in response to reports that the New York City Department of Homeless Services has, or will be arranging for the transportation and relocation of undocumented migrants and/or asylum seekers to hotels or motels within the Town of Riverhead, Supervisor Aguiar declared a State of Emergency,” Aguiar’s office said in a statement on May 16.

The state of emergency was extended in June.

On August 7, the Town of Riverhead confirmed to its email list that it is still in a state of emergency, sending out a reaffirmation of the executive order dated to Aug. 4.

According to Aguiar, New York City Mayor Eric Adams had sent out an advisory to Suffolk housing facilities to accept individuals. Adams had suggested to CBS in May that if various villages, townships, and cities accepted migrants, it would not be a burden on one specific municipality.

To counter this, Aguiar’s state of emergency — which has been controversial throughout the township — declares that hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, inns, cottages, campgrounds, and other facilities short-term housing accommodations or rentals cannot accept anyone for long term stays.

Additionally, the state of emergency declares that “any shelter facilities for homeless individuals operating within the Town of Riverhead refrain from displacing housed individuals with no confirmed permanent housing for the purpose of providing shelter to other persons.”

The original order specifically named “migrants,” but was amended in July removing the word.

In June, New York City sued both Suffolk County and the Town of Riverhead, as well as a number of upstate counties, for their actions regarding the migrant crisis.

To date, Aguiar has not commented on any lawsuit.