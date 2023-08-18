Quantcast
Town of Riverhead 2023 Election Roundup: Who Is Running And For What Positions?

Riverhead 1
Anthony Remigio, Samantha Smilovich, Riverhead Councilman Kenneth Rothwell, Riverhead Town Supervisor, Yvette Aguiar, Charlotte Rose, Raymond Smilovich, and Riverhead Councilwoman Catherine Kent. (Photo by Ed Shin)

The Town of Riverhead has its elections this year, like many other towns on Long Island.

The current Town Supervisor, Yvette Aguiar, bowed out of the Town Supervisor race in February.

Town of Riverhead
Yvette Aguiar, Town of Riverhead Supervisor, is not seeking re-election this year.File photo

Supervisor Aguiar had put Riverhead in a state of emergency in May due to the city’s migrant crisis. It remains in that state of emergency today.

Here are all of the candidates and their positions for the Town of Riverhead’s 2023 election.

Town of Riverhead Town Supervisor Race

Candidates

Timothy C. Hubbard: Republican, Conservative

Angela M. De Vito: Democrat, Working Families

Town of Riverhead Town Clerk Race

Candidates

James M. Wooten: Republican, Conservative

Josephine P. Makowski: Democrat, Working Families

Town of Riverhead Receiver of Taxes Race

Candidates

Laurie A. Zaneski (uncontested incumbent): Republican, Conservative

Town of Riverhead Council Member Race

Vote for Two (2) Candidates

Andrew Leven: Democrat

Rene N. Suprina: Democrat

Denise M. Merrifield: Republican, Conservative

Joann Waski: Republican, Conservative

Town of Riverhead Assessor Race

Vote for Two (2) Candidates

Meredith B. Lipinsky (uncontested incumbent): Republican, Conservative

Dana M. Brown (uncontested incumbent): Republican, Conservative

