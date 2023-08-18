Town of Riverhead 2023 Election Roundup: Who Is Running And For What Positions?

The Town of Riverhead has its elections this year, like many other towns on Long Island.
The current Town Supervisor, Yvette Aguiar, bowed out of the Town Supervisor race in February.
Supervisor Aguiar had put Riverhead in a state of emergency in May due to the city’s migrant crisis. It remains in that state of emergency today.
Here are all of the candidates and their positions for the Town of Riverhead’s 2023 election.
Town of Riverhead Town Supervisor Race
Candidates
Timothy C. Hubbard: Republican, Conservative
Angela M. De Vito: Democrat, Working Families
Town of Riverhead Town Clerk Race
Candidates
James M. Wooten: Republican, Conservative
Josephine P. Makowski: Democrat, Working Families
Town of Riverhead Receiver of Taxes Race
Candidates
Laurie A. Zaneski (uncontested incumbent): Republican, Conservative
Town of Riverhead Council Member Race
Vote for Two (2) Candidates
Andrew Leven: Democrat
Rene N. Suprina: Democrat
Denise M. Merrifield: Republican, Conservative
Joann Waski: Republican, Conservative
Town of Riverhead Assessor Race
Vote for Two (2) Candidates
Meredith B. Lipinsky (uncontested incumbent): Republican, Conservative
Dana M. Brown (uncontested incumbent): Republican, Conservative
