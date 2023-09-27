Long Island Energy Conference To Spark Discussion On Renewables

A wind farm shares space with corn fields the day before the Iowa caucuses, where agriculture and clean energy are key issues, in Latimer, Iowa, U.S. February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Business, labor, environmentalist, and government leaders will power Long Island Energy Conference panel discussions to illuminate audiences on how the region can plug into emerging renewable electricity production in Commack on Oct. 12.

The conference comes as multiple offshore wind farms are in various stages of development in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of LI, solar power farms are sprouting up, and electric vehicle usage is becoming increasingly commonplace.

“This conference comes at a critical time when we need to work together to create a green and prosperous future,” said Bryan Grimaldi, vice president corporate affairs for National Grid New York. “With New York’s nation-leading climate change, clean energy, and equity goals we cannot wait to begin building for the future. The opportunity is now to make real, lasting change for all our customers and communities. At National Grid, we’re prepared to do our part.”

The event will begin with networking and a light breakfast followed by two panel discussions at the Suffolk Y JCC. It is hosted by Schneps Media, the parent company of the Long Island Press, Dan’s Papers, Noticia and more.

The opening speaker will be New York State Sen. Mario Mattera (R-St. James), the ranking member on the energy and telecommunications committee.

The first panel focusing on reliability will feature Long Island Association President and CEO Matt Cohen, James Hanley, a fellow on energy and the environment at the Empire Center for Public Policy, and Pat Guidice, business manager to the board of directors of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1049.

The second panel focusing on renewable energy and offshore wind will feature Will Hazelip, president of National Grid Ventures, U.S. Northeast; Adrienne Esposito, executive director of the Farmingdale-based nonprofit Citizens Campaign for the Environment; Dan Lloyd, founding president of the nonprofit advocacy group Minority Millennials; and Peng Zhang, a SUNY Empire Innovation Professor Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

The closing speaker is Edgewise Energy CEO Sammy Chu.

The Long Island Energy Conference is scheduled for 8 a.m Oct. 12 at the Suffolk Y JCC, located at 74 Hauppauge Rd. in Commack. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at lienergyconference.com