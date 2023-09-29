AARP Suffolk County Executive Candidate Forum Is Oct. 10

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Republican Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine and Democratic ex-prosecutor David Calone will focus on issues facing voters age 50 and older during the next Suffolk County Executive Forum scheduled for Oct. 10.

The forum will be held at Stony Brook University and is sponsored by AARP New York, WABC-TV and Schneps Media, the parent company of the Long Island Press, Dan’s Papers and Noticia. The forum will be moderated by Chantee Lans, WABC-TV’s Long Island correspondent and will offer voters the chance to hear directly from the candidates.

The 50-and-older population is considered Suffok’s most powerful voting block since they accounted for nearly 90% of the vote in the 2022 June primary elections. The election is the first in 12 years without term-limited incumbent Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on ballots.

The forum is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the Charles B. Wang Center, 100 Circle Rd., at Stony Brook University. RSVPs are required for in-person attendance at countyexecforumaarpli.com