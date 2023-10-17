St. Anthony’s High School To Host Black And Gold Gala

St. Anthony’s High School will be holding its Black and Gold Gala on Oct. 21 at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury. The fundraiser will aim to honor the Morrell Family of Distinction.

“Mix and mingle With Saint Anthony’s High School, families, friends and alumni,” St. Anthony said on the event website. “It’s a great night of fun and you will feel good knowing all funds raised support our Friar Nation! The Black and Gold Gala, Saint Anthony’s largest fundraising event of the year. Your generosity will support Saint Anthony’s mission to provide an unprecedented education experience for its students.”

Saint Anthony’s High School stands as the largest Catholic high school in the nation, boasting an enrollment of nearly 2,500 dedicated students from grades 9-12. Nestled near the bustling Route 110 corridor, our school community offers a vibrant tapestry that represents every demographic of Long Island spanning from Manhattan to Montauk.

Saint Anthony’s High School is best known for its rigorous academic offerings, exemplary performing and fine arts programs, and advanced courses in Clinical Medical Education, STEM, and Business & Entrepreneurship. Beyond the classroom, our athletic programs have garnered widespread acclaim.

With a strong network of over 20,000 alumni, Saint Anthony’s graduates continue to make their mark across Long Island, throughout the State of New York, and on the national stage. They serve as testaments to our institution’s enduring legacy of excellence.