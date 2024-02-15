Ronkonkoma Meth Cook Who Called Cops on His Own Lab Pleads Guilty

Matthew Leshinsky, 23, has pleaded guilty for running a meth lab out of his Ronkonkoma-based business.

Walter White he was not.

A Farmingville man who admitted to running a meth lab out of his business in Ronkonkoma was caught after he called police to investigate a crime that occurred at his office, according to authorities.

Matthew Leshinsky, owner of Quantitative Laboratories, LLC, pleaded guilty Thursday at Suffolk County court to unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine and other charges. Prosecutors said he emulated the fictional drug kingpin Walter White, the protagonist of Breaking Bad who cooked meth in a science lab instead of the typical makeshift operations found in homes, hotels or outdoors.

“This defendant was operating a Breaking Bad-style drug lab and tried to conceal it under the guise of a legitimate business. He then inadvertently turned himself in when he reported that a burglary occurred at that same business,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said.

Prosecutors said the 23-year-old man called Suffolk County police in June to report a burglary at his business, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found a piece of broken glass, investigated further and stumbled upon a hidden laboratory for manufacturing methamphetamine and dimethyltryptamine, commonly known as DMT.

Shortly later, police obtained a search warrant and seized more than 100 laboratory items, $40,000 in cash, ecstasy, ketamine, and meth.

Leshinsky was arrested shortly later. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 20.