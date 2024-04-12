Nomination Deadline Extended For 2024 Long Island Top Workplaces

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

If you are proud of where you work, there is still time to earn some applause as a Long Island Top Workplace.

For the seventh year, the awards will honor quality workplace culture on Long Island. Any organization with 50 or more employees in Suffolk and Nassau counties is eligible to earn Top Workplaces recognition. Winners will be featured in the Long Island Press and Dan’s Papers.

The nomination deadline has been extended to May 24. Anyone can nominate any organization, whether it is public, private, non-profit, a school, or even a government agency. To nominate an employer or for more information on the awards, just go to litopworkplaces.com or call (516) 274-0621

So far, more than 60 employers on Long Island have signed up to participate. To qualify as a Long Island Top Workplace, employees evaluate their workplace using a short 24-question survey that takes about 5 minutes to complete. Companies will be surveyed through June.

There is no cost to participate, and winners will earn the coveted gold Top Workplaces badge to tout their achievement in 2024.

Energage, the Pennsylvania-based research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 65 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

“Employee feedback is the fuel that propels your workplace culture,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you activley listen to your people, you enhance the workplace experience and build a resilient, high-performance culture that stands the test of time.”