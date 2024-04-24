Police Searching Manorville In Connection To Gilgo Beach Murders

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are searching Manorville in connection to the Gilgo Beach murders, according to multiple news outlets.

Sources have reported a heavy police presence on Wading River Road in Manorville since Tuesday. As of Wednesday, numerous NYPD officers with K-9 units have been visible on the road.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office would not directly confirm that this is in connection with the Gilgo investigation.

“The Suffolk County Police Department, the New York Police Department and the New York State Police are working with the District Attorney’s Office on an ongoing investigation,” a spokesperson for the DA said. “We do not comment on investigative steps while they are underway. We will make further statements when appropriate.”

A Manorville resident told the Press that a body had been found Tuesday – but police would not confirm this.

Two victims tied to the Gilgo Beach murders were found in Manorville. Valerie Mack’s partial remains were found in Manorville in 2000, and Jessica Taylor’s were found there in 2003.

Further remains of both were found on Gilgo Beach in 2011.

Rex Heuermann is charged with the murders of four victims found on Gilgo – Melissa Barthelemy, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Amber Lynn Costello, and Megan Waterman. But the DA has said previously that the grand jury investigation into the other bodies on Gilgo Beach would be continuing.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking this page for updates.