Life’s WORC’s Family Center for Autism has announced its new scholarship program for individuals with autism. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The scholarship program will allow people with autism who are facing financial challenges to take advantage of the Family Center’s wide variety of programs and services, including behavioral analysis, family support, and school-based services, as well as art camps, sports and fitness, music and movement, science and tech, salon and spa, and vocational programs.

“Through the generosity of private donors, we are able to offer those in need scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,500 to pay for any of our program classes,” said Nicky Faranda, senior director at Life’s WORC Family Center for Autism. “To date, we have raised almost $200,000 which has enabled children through adults to participate in programs designed to build skills in specific areas, while encouraging socialization, recreation, and the development of valuable life skills.”

In 2015, a scholarship program was first introduced after it became clear that many people within the community, despite fees being kept to a minimum, did not have the financial resources to participate in the center’s programs. To date, more than 239 scholarships have been awarded by Life’s WORC Family Center, valued at $245,589, for individuals with autism.

Today, the scholarship program has become even more critical due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. With this year being Life WORC’s 50th anniversary, “Celebrate 50!” wants to raise awareness for the scholarship program and get more members of the community involved.

For more information about Life’s WORC Family Center for Autism’s history, services, and scholarships, visit lifesworc.org.

