Two Suffolk County Residents Confirmed To Have West Nile Virus

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

On Aug. 29, two individuals in Suffolk County were reported to have contracted West Nile virus — one from the Town of Southampton, the other from the Town of Huntington.

These are the first known cases of West Nile virus in Suffolk County this season.

This Year’s Cases of West Nile Virus

According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Services Dr. Gregson Pigott, the individual from Southampton became ill in mid July with symptoms consistent with West Nile virus.

The individual, who is over 50 years old, was briefly hospitalized and has been recuperating at home.

The individual from the Town of Huntington followed a similar prognosis: they over the age of 50, became ill in mid August, was hospitalized, and is improving.

“The symptoms of West Nile virus may look like other conditions or health problems, which is why we advise residents who experience symptoms to see a healthcare provider. A lab test is needed to confirm the diagnosis,” said Dr. Pigott.

According to the Suffolk County Department of Health, West Nile virus is transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito.

“It is estimated that 20 percent of those who become infected will develop clinically noticeable symptoms of West Nile virus disease,” the department said in a news release. “Mild symptoms may include fever, headache and body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands. More severe symptoms include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis. West Nile virus can be fatal. Residents who experience symptoms are advised to visit their healthcare providers. While there is no specific treatment for West Nile virus, patients may be offered supportive therapy as needed.”

Previos Years’ Cases of West Nile Virus

Though summer is not yet over, these two cases actually mark a downturn from last year in Suffolk County, when 11 cases of the disease were reported.

There were eight cases in 2021, five in 2020, three in 2019, 11 in 2018, and six in 2017.

There were also 25 cases in 2010, with three deaths reported. Two deaths were reported in 2017.

“Individuals who are most at risk for severe infection include those over 50 years of age and those with chronic illness or compromised immune systems,” the Department of Health continued. “Suffolk County residents are urged to take precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes during mosquito season, which extends from June 1 through November 1. To avoid mosquito bites, use insect repellent containing DEET*, spray clothing with repellent containing permethrin, avoid going outside from dusk to dawn when most mosquitoes are active, wear long sleeves and long pants when nighttime activity is unavoidable, eliminate standing water from flowerpots, clogged gutters, recycle bins, birdbaths, toys, swimming pool and hot tub covers.”

For information about West Nile virus, visit the Suffolk County Department of Health Services’ website.