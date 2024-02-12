Quantcast
Up to 10 Inches of Snow, Maybe More, Forecast for Long Island

Snow is forecast to start falling Tuesday morning on Long Island (NWS graphic)
A winter storm forecast to bring up to 10 inches of snow to Long Island may dump up to a foot of the white stuff on parts of the region, depending upon what path the nor’easter takes Monday into Tuesday, experts say.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm watch for Nassau and Suffolk counties from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and a coastal flood advisory was issued for the region from 12-4 p.m. Tuesday. Precipitation is expected to change from rain to snow around 6 a.m. and mid-morning, with potential snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour during the Tuesday morning commute.

“Things have trended colder,” said Nelson Vaz, an Upton-based NWS meteorologist.

The storm is forecast to dump a foot or more of snow on parts of the tristate area beyond Long Island. The snow is likely to down tree limbs and utility lines, resulting in power outages. Travel disruptions such as canceled flights are possible, as are school snow days or delayed starts.

Vaz added that the storm will bring a heavy, wet snow that will be harder to shovel, with some light powdery snow at the end.

Once the storm clears the area, temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s the rest of the week, causing icy conditions, with a 40% chance of more rain and snow on Thursday.

Timothy Bolger

Timothy Bolger is the Editor in Chief of the Long Island Press who’s been working to uncover unreported stories since shortly after it launched in 2003. When he’s not editing, getting hassled by The Man or fielding cold calls to the newsroom, he covers crime, general interest and political news in addition to reporting longer, sometimes investigative features. He won’t be happy until everyone is as pissed off as he is about how screwed up Lawn Guyland is.

