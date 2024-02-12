Up to 10 Inches of Snow, Maybe More, Forecast for Long Island

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A winter storm forecast to bring up to 10 inches of snow to Long Island may dump up to a foot of the white stuff on parts of the region, depending upon what path the nor’easter takes Monday into Tuesday, experts say.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm watch for Nassau and Suffolk counties from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and a coastal flood advisory was issued for the region from 12-4 p.m. Tuesday. Precipitation is expected to change from rain to snow around 6 a.m. and mid-morning, with potential snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour during the Tuesday morning commute.

“Things have trended colder,” said Nelson Vaz, an Upton-based NWS meteorologist.

The storm is forecast to dump a foot or more of snow on parts of the tristate area beyond Long Island. The snow is likely to down tree limbs and utility lines, resulting in power outages. Travel disruptions such as canceled flights are possible, as are school snow days or delayed starts.

Vaz added that the storm will bring a heavy, wet snow that will be harder to shovel, with some light powdery snow at the end.

Once the storm clears the area, temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s the rest of the week, causing icy conditions, with a 40% chance of more rain and snow on Thursday.