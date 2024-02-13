Storm Dumps 8 Inches of Snow on Long Island

Most local school districts took a snow day. PSEG-Long Island reported more than 4,000 of its 1.1 million customers had outages, with many outages were caused by tree limbs falling on utility lines.

The snow made travel dangerous. Car crashes were reported across the region. Beyond the LI, more than 1,000 flights were canceled on the morning of the storm, mostly at the airports in the New York City area and in Boston. Airports in the region asked travelers to check with their airlines in case of cancellations and delays.

Freezing temperatures in the forecast are expected to cause icy conditions throughout the week after the storm.