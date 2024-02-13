Quantcast
Storm Dumps 8 Inches of Snow on Long Island

The National Weather Service reported 8.7 inches of snow in Locust Valley, 8.1 inches in Glen Cove, and 8 inches in Commack, with lesser amounts on the South Shore and East End. Forecasters had predicted up to 10 inches of snow.

Most local school districts took a snow day. PSEG-Long Island reported more than 4,000 of its 1.1 million customers had outages, with many outages were caused by tree limbs falling on utility lines.

The snow made travel dangerous. Car crashes were reported across the region. Beyond the LI, more than 1,000 flights were canceled on the morning of the storm, mostly at the airports in the New York City area and in Boston. Airports in the region asked travelers to check with their airlines in case of cancellations and delays.

Freezing temperatures in the forecast are expected to cause icy conditions throughout the week after the storm.

Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s the rest of the week, with a 40% chance of more rain and snow on Thursday.

With Associated Press

