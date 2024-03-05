Arrests Made in Babylon Body Parts Case; More Remains Found

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Several suspects have reportedly been arrested in connection with the discovery of body parts at Southards Pond Park in the Village of Babylon last week and Suffolk County police said more remains were found at two additional locations on Tuesday.

The arrests were made following police executing a search warrant at a home on Railroad Avenue in Amityville, according to authorities and reports. No remains were found at the residence searched, authorities said.

Police revealed Tuesday that additional remains were also found on Lakeway Drive in West Babylon and at Bethpage State Park, and are believed to be from the victims whose remains were first discovered last week.

Authorities said the woman has been identified and presumed to have been 59 years old, but her name has not been released pending notification of next of kin. The man has been tentatively identified and presumed to have been 53. Their last known address was in Yonkers, but their connection to Long Island is unclear.

The case first made news on Thursday, when a girl walking to school in Babylon saw a body part sticking out of a pile of leaves on the side of a street. Police searched the area and, throughout the rest of the day and Friday, found a female head, right upper leg, left leg from the knee down and right arm and two male arms. Police did not specify what specific body parts were found Tuesday. Autopsies are currently underway.

Detectives suggested Friday that the body parts had not been there long. Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine assured residents that the murders had not taken place at or near Southards Park, and the remains had just been dumped there – something Suffolk police affirmed themselves.

Related Story: Discovery of Severed Body Parts in Babylon Puts Village on Edge