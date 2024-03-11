Babylon Body Parts Case Victim Identified

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The woman whose remains were recently found in three different locations has been identified as 59-year-old Donna R. Conneely, whose last known address was in Yonkers, Suffolk County police said Monday.

Conneely’s dismembered remains were first found at Southards Pond Park on Feb. 29, along with those of an unidentified man. The following week, police revealed that her partial remains had also been found in West Babylon and at Bethpage State Park.

According to police, the man has been tentatively identified. No one is currently charged with murder for Conneely or the male’s death.

Amityville residents Steven Brown, 44, Jeffrey Mackey, 38, and Amanda Wallace, 40, and a suspect who police said was homeless, 33-year-old Alexis Nieves, were arrested and charged with hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence, and concealment of a human corpse. All four were released without bail and ordered to wear GPS monitoring anklets.

Both Suffolk County police and County Executive Ed Romaine said that this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

