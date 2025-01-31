Jim McCann Guest Column: Staying connected in disconnected times

Jim McCann, the founder of 1-800-Flowers.com, has been writing the Celebrations Pulse, a weekly letter to customers, since March 2020. This week marks an exciting milestone as the letter debuts in Schneps Media LI

Nearly five years ago, our country first felt the devastating effects of COVID-19. We had been reading the frightening news for months out of China, Italy, and other parts of the world.

In March 2020, it was our turn. Officials began mandating social distancing, closing schools, and shuttering businesses to slow the virus’ spread. We started to disconnect from our jobs, our communities, and everyone outside

our immediate families. We were scared and confused.

At 1-800-Flowers.com, customers were at the top of our minds. I challenged my team to think outside the box and find ways to strengthen relationships with them during this unprecedented time. They suggested that I write a letter.

It was not the ordinary email you’d expect from an e-commerce company. Sent on March 20, 2020—five days after our nation was put into lockdown—it was titled simply “Checking in to See How You’re Doing” and contained only information on how to get through this difficult time.

The only sales pitch was for ideas on staying connected. That marked the birth of the Celebrations Pulse, and the feedback from our community of customers was overwhelmingly positive. One of my favorites was from Crystal, a customer in Virginia: “I’ve gotten 10,000 inappropriate emails from companies trying to capitalize on COVID-

19 and only one from a company titled “Checking in to See How You’re Doing” not trying to sell me one single thing. Thank you, 1-800-Flowers.com, for showing some humanity.”

We continued the letter throughout the pandemic, exploring topics like celebrating birthdays while social distancing and how to cope with the loss of life many of us were experiencing. COVID accelerated many trends that existed long before the pandemic, and these became tentpole topics for Celebrations Pulse once the pandemic ended. Many letters have focused on mental health, loneliness, the challenge of caregiving, and the friendship recession.

At the heart was a simple idea: All of us have a special superpower to connect with and lift other people. All it takes is reaching out by text, email, or in person.

Through the first year, I found myself turning to experts to help our community during this difficult time. These folks eventually became close friends. In February 2021, we made these advisers official by forming a “Connectivity Council” of experts to provide guidance.

Of all the people interviewed or consulted, the most important voice in its success has been the members of our community. Their feedback, ideas, and stories have fueled many of the letters week and after week. What they share inspires me and, I hope, the entire community of 10 million recipients.

I recently looked again at the first letter. Its conclusion still works today: “Staying connected with others is one of the best things we can do for our well-being during these anxious times. At the end of this period – and it will eventually end – you will emerge with more, deeper, and better relationships.”

