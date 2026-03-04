2026 Best of Long Island winners to be announced March 5th

It’s that time of year once again — the highly anticipated 2026 FourLeaf Best of Long Island winners results are set to be announced on Thursday, March 5.

For 21 years, the Best of Long Island contest has been dedicated to uplifting the local businesses that Long Islanders know and love. It tasks Long Island residents with nominating and voting for their favorite businesses and professionals, highlighting deserving winners in hundreds of categories spanning healthcare providers, restaurants, automotive services, education and more.

This year, the contest recorded a record-breaking 1.3 million votes across its many categories, and winners included both multi-year title holders and brand new entrants. The 2026 contest also introduced several new categories, notably the Best Content Creator categories in topics such as Lifestyle, Travel & Adventure, Food & Drink, and Family & Parenting. This exemplifies the contest’s evolving nature and its mission to showcase Long Island as it continues to grow and thrive.

Here’s how the process works: The contest cycle began when nominations opened in January 2025. Once the nomination period closed, all submitted nominees were narrowed down to the top 15-18 in each category. Those top nominees were then placed on the official voting ballot alongside the previous year’s winner (so they can defend their title). Long Islanders could then vote for their favorite once per category per day until the voting period ended on December 15. After nearly a full year of nominating, voting, and meticulous counting of ballots, the 2026 FourLeaf Best of Long Island winners were determined.

The winners will be revealed on the contest’s website, bestoflongisland.com. They can also be found in the 2026 Winners Guide, a comprehensive annual magazine containing the name of every single winner, complete with the business’s contact information and a personalized blurb. The digital edition of the guide will be accessible via the Best of Long Island and Long Island Press websites. Physical copies will be available at key distribution points across Long Island and at the exclusive 2026 Winners Celebration.

2025’s contest marked Best of Long Island’s 20th anniversary, a milestone achievement it is honored to have reached, and it has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

“Over the past 20 years, the FourLeaf Best of Long Island has developed into a seal of excellence for small businesses across Long Island,” said Schneps Media CEO Joshua Schneps at 2025’s Winners Celebration.

Best of Long Island banners, plaques and window clings are well recognized in winning business storefronts throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties as a stamp of approval from the people of Long Island. The contest prides itself on being community-driven, with nominees and winners determined by daily submissions from Long Islanders.

“When you put the Best of Long Island sticker in your window, it gives you instant credibility,” said Newsday TV personality Elisa DiStefano, a multiple-year Best Long Island Personality winner and host of last year’s celebration.

The 2026 VIP Winners Celebration will be held on March 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Leonard’s Palazzo in Great Neck. The event is open exclusively to winners and their guests and will feature dinner, hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, live music, and an appearance by special guest Erin Colton of News 12 Long Island.

To purchase tickets, call Celeste Alamin at 516-962-3700 or purchase them at bestoflongisland.com. Tickets are nonrefundable and are not available at the door as they are expected to sell out.

Didn’t see your favorite business on the ballot this year? Nominations for 2027 are currently open at bestoflongisland.com/nominations