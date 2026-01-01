2027 Best of Long Island contest nominations now being accepted

Those looking to nominate their favorite local businesses and people in the coveted 2027 Four Leaf Best of Long Island contest can submit nominees through August.

The competition is fierce, as evident by the tens of thousands of nominations made in last year’s contest. Nominations are made by visiting bestof.longislandpress.com, clicking the “Nominate Now” button and entering the name and contact information for the local business or person you want to enter into the contest.