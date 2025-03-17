Michael Lewis’ new book “Who Is Government?” shines light on unsung public servants

Michael Lewis, the bestselling author behind works like “Moneyball,” “The Big Short” and “The Blind Side,” is set to release his latest book, “Who Is Government? The Untold Story of Public Service,” on March 18. This new book offers a unique perspective on the often-overlooked individuals who work behind the scenes in American government, showcasing their vital contributions to society.

Rather than focusing on politicians, Lewis highlights the public servants whose daily efforts shape lives across the nation. Through a series of essays, he introduces readers to individuals whose work—whether in public safety, scientific research or space exploration—goes largely unrecognized by the public.

“These are not the usual stories you hear about government workers—those about bureaucrats, inefficiency and waste,” Lewis says. “These are stories of people doing the kind of work that saves lives, drives progress and often goes completely unrecognized.”

In addition to the book’s release, Lewis will discuss “Who Is Government?” in an engaging conversation with financial expert Barry Ritholtz at Landmark on Main Street in Port Washington on April 7 at 7:30 p.m. Ritholtz, the host of Bloomberg’s podcast “Masters in Business” and author of his own new book, “How Not to Invest,” will guide the discussion on the often invisible yet essential work done by public servants. The event promises a deeper understanding of government employees’ critical role in shaping society.

The book showcases a diverse range of stories, from a former coal miner working to improve mine safety to an IRS agent whose work resembles a crime thriller. These profiles demonstrate the far-reaching impact of government employees, from protecting public health to advancing national security.

“In ‘Who Is Government?,’ I wanted to tell the stories of individuals who are often invisible in the public consciousness but whose work is essential to the functioning of society,” Lewis says.

The stories are based on a series of essays Lewis originally wrote for “The Washington Post,” where he first explored the lives of these unsung heroes. The compelling nature of these profiles led to the creation of the book, which challenges common stereotypes about government workers. In an era where government is often viewed negatively, “Who Is Government?” reminds readers of the essential role government employees play in tackling some of society’s most pressing problems.

“The government is a vast, complex system that Americans pay for, rebel against, rely upon, dismiss and celebrate,” Lewis says. “It’s our shared resource for addressing the biggest problems in society.”

The April 7 event will offer a rare opportunity for attendees to hear directly from Lewis and Ritholtz as they discuss themes of public service, the challenges faced by government agencies and the importance of government workers.

“What I hope to do with this book is to show people that government can be a force for good and that there are dedicated, hardworking individuals behind the scenes who are working to make our lives better,” Lewis says.

Ritholtz, known for his probing questions and insights, will bring a unique perspective on the intersection of business, government and society. The event will also feature an audience Q&A, offering a chance for attendees to interact directly with Lewis and Ritholtz. Guests will receive signed copies of “Who Is Government?,” making this a memorable and insightful evening.

In a time when the role of government is frequently debated, Lewis’ book serves as a timely reminder of the critical, often underappreciated work that public servants do.

“What struck me as I wrote this book is how much these individuals care about their work,” Lewis says. “They’re not doing it for recognition or fame; they’re doing it because they believe in what they’re doing and they want to make a difference.”

Landmark on Main Street is located at 232 Main St., in Port Washington. Visit www.landmarkonmainstreet.org or call 516-767-6444 to purchase tickets to the April 7 event.