Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula: ‘Captain Steve’ Farber

Continuing the Destination: Great Neck spotlight on residents and businesses. Some are well-known, famous even. Others are less well-known. Meet Steve Farber, otherwise known as “Captain Steve.” Why “Captain”? Is he in the Navy? Nope. Does he steer a cruise ship? Also no. Well, kinda. Read on.

Why Great Neck?

Steve grew up in Brooklyn and Rockland County and moved to Great Neck Estates over 25 years ago to build a nest with his wife, Meryl, and raise a family. (They have two children and a granddaughter.) Like many of us, Steve was initially drawn to our area for its great schools, winding roads, and easy NYC commute.

Our beautiful water views and lush parks were bucket-list extras that Steve and his crew greatly appreciated. “When I was first looking here, our real estate agent sent us to Steppingstone Park. All I could say was: “Sold!”

Best of Both Worlds

As a resident, Steve did a deep dive on aquatic life. A U.S. Coast Guard-certified Captain with over 20 years of experience cruising the local waterways, Steve instantly fell in love with the Long Island Sound. Steve learned to sail at Steppingstone Park in Kings Point and became an avid boater.

Steve bought his first kayak to continue exploring the North Shore coastline. Later, he acquired a 23-foot Motorboat for water skiing, tubing, and family outings. Today, you can find Captain Steve behind the helm of a 34-foot Beneteau sailboat named “Sales Call”.

A Fork in the Channel

When Steve’s daughter was a teenager, she was diagnosed with diabetes. Attending charity functions to raise awareness, Steve started offering sunset sails for auction as a fundraising effort.

Due to the response, he realized that being a charter captain for private sailings would make an optimal second career. Following that buoy led Steve to capture the “best of both worlds,” combining his true passions. Originally, boating was “all about family time”, but now that his kids have grown, “I can share my passion for the water with countless others.”

A Business Was Born

As part of his sailing business, Captain Steve treats his guests to the beauty of Manhasset Bay and the waterfront mansions that inspired “The Great Gatsby.” Steve often drops anchor off Steppingstone Park’s Marina.

“The NYC views, including the Whitestone Bridge, cannot be beat,” he said.

Further out, Steve shows amazing views including the NYC skyline, City Island and historic lighthouses. Guests can sit back and relax or “take the helm and furl the sails.”

Sometimes, guests take a swim on hot summer days, dock at a nearby restaurant for Al Fresco dining, and even learn to sail. Unfortunately, Great Neck does not have a public dock suitable for charters. His village used to have a dock and launch service, but that had since closed. So, he docks his boat in Port Washington at Fathoms Hotel and Marina on Main Street.

Steve is very proud that he has launched a successful second career doing what he loves, and rightly so. You can learn more about his floating enterprise, Captain Steve Sailing by visiting < https://www.captainstevesailing.com/>

The Best Part

Steve observes that everyone likes to take a drive around Great Neck by car, to check out the beautiful houses, but “the best view of Great Neck, particularly its luxury mansions, is from the water.”

The Great Neck peninsula has approximately 10- 12 miles of coastline. In his charter boat services, he finds other best moments.

“There is no better feeling than watching the awe and excitement of a first-timer out on the water,” he said. But the absolute best feeling is being a witness to marriage proposals. I get goosebumps every time!”

Great Neck: Then and Now

Our invariable question-observations about what has “changed” in Great Neck? Steve says, “a lot, but so has my perspective. After all these years, Great Neck still offers me what I am looking for in a hometown.” Aww, Steve!

Of course, Steve misses some of the iconic spots. “… picking up fresh onion rolls from Bruce’s Bakery, and getting a lobster salad there for a great lunch on the boat.”

Nowadays, Steve regularly frequents Great Neck Diner for lobster rolls, deli favorites from Kensington Deli, shawarma from Shop Delight and Noir, and salads from Cafe Kriza. He also enjoys fine dining at Paprika and Lola. Aye aye, Captain!

What’s Ahead

On many days, you can find Captain Steve taking in scenic coastline views while biking around the peninsula, kayaking in Little Neck Bay, walking along the beach at low tide searching for beach glass, or cruising on a friend’s motorboat. Steve hopes to keep it all going. “I hope to be right where I am. Sailing, almost daily, spring, summer and fall.”