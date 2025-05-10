Celebrate National Apple Pie Day on May 13 with this easy homemade recipe

There’s something timeless and comforting about a warm slice of apple pie—a golden, flaky crust enveloping tender, cinnamon-sweet apples. Whether served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or enjoyed on its own, the dessert has long been considered a symbol of Americana. And there’s no better time to indulge than on National Apple Pie Day, celebrated each year on May 13.

Observed in the heart of spring, National Apple Pie Day pays tribute to one of the most beloved desserts in the United States. It’s a chance for bakers, families, and dessert lovers across the country to roll up their sleeves and bring this classic treat to the table.

A Slice of History

Though apple pie is often associated with American culture its origins stretch back to Europe. The phrase “as American as apple pie” became popular in the 20th century and was used to express national pride, especially during World War II.

The first recorded apple pie recipe dates to 1381 in England, featuring figs, raisins and pears alongside apples. Over the centuries, immigrants brought the concept to the New World, where the apple, not native to North America, quickly took root. By the 18th century, apple pie had cemented its place as a staple in American kitchens.

Johnny Appleseed (real name: John Chapman) helped spread apple trees across America in the early 1800s, but his apples were mostly used for cider, not pie.

Today, it remains one of the most popular pies in the country. According to the American Pie Council, one out of five Americans prefers apple pie over other flavors, making it the nation’s top choice.

Celebrate with a Homemade Pie

There’s no better way to honor National Apple Pie Day than by baking one from scratch. The aroma of spiced apples wafting through the kitchen evokes nostalgia and creates a perfect backdrop for a spring gathering or quiet afternoon.

Here’s a simple, no-fuss recipe to help you mark the day.

Classic Apple Pie Recipe

Ingredients:

For the crust:

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp sugar

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, chilled and cubed

6–8 tbsp ice water

For the filling:

6 cups thinly sliced, peeled apples (Granny Smith, Honeycrisp or a mix)

¾ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

1 tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp butter (for dotting)

1 egg, lightly beaten (for egg wash)

Optional: 1 tbsp coarse sugar for sprinkling

Directions:

Make the crust: In a large bowl, combine flour, salt and sugar. Cut in the cold butter using a pastry cutter or your fingers until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Gradually add ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough comes together. Divide in two, shape into disks, wrap in plastic and chill for at least one hour. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Prepare the filling: In a large bowl, toss sliced apples with both sugars, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg and lemon juice. Let it sit while you roll out the crust. Roll out the dough: On a lightly floured surface, roll one disk into a 12-inch circle. Transfer to a 9-inch pie dish, letting the excess hang over the edges. Fill with the apple mixture and dot with butter. Top the pie: Roll out the second disk and place it over the filling. Trim excess dough and crimp edges to seal. Cut slits in the top to allow steam to escape, or create a lattice top. Brush with egg wash and sprinkle with coarse sugar if desired. Bake: Place the pie on a baking sheet to catch drips. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until the crust is golden and the filling is bubbling. Cover the edges with foil if they brown too quickly. Cool: Allow the pie to cool at least two hours before slicing to help the filling set.

Tips and Variations

Shortcut: Use store-bought pie dough for convenience, though homemade offers a richer flavor.

Add-ins: For a twist, mix in a handful of chopped walnuts, dried cranberries, or a splash of caramel.

Serving suggestion: A scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream takes it over the top.

More Than Just Dessert

Apple pie is more than just a tasty treat—it’s a cultural icon that brings people together. Whether it’s served at Thanksgiving dinner, summer picnics or spring potlucks, its presence on the table signals comfort, tradition and joy.

As National Apple Pie Day approaches May 13, consider taking a break from your routine to bake, share and savor a slice. After all, few things are as universally loved—or as warmly remembered-as a perfectly baked apple pie.