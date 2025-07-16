Mineola NYU Langone Dialysis Center evacuated due to strange odor

Exterior of NYU Langone’s Health Dialysis Center on Old Country Road a day after its evacuation due to strange odor.

NYU Langone’s Health Dialysis Center was evacuated by firefighters on Monday after several patients reported a strange odor and feeling sick.

Mineola Volunteer Ambulance Corp EMS crew responded to the dialysis center on Old Country Road around 11:30 p.m., finding a strange smell that was making the occupants feel sick, according to Michael Uttaro, chief fire marshal of the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Mineola fire department and the Hazardous Materials Response Team from the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office were requested, with the response team investigating the odor’s possible source. Numerous ambulances were requested for the around 12 people reporting odor-induced illness.

According to fire officials, they did not find any hazardous materials released; however, patients were evacuated for precaution per the decision of the center’s emergency management reps.

In a statement by NYU Langone Health, provided by media relations director James Iorio, the center was fully reoccupied two hours later, around 1:00 p.m., with only minor interruptions to patient care.

“Following a thorough investigation by fire officials, the center is now fully operational, and all scheduled treatments are continuing as planned,” said NYU Langone Health.