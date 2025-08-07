Meet-and-greet with novelist Joseph Krumski coming to Carle Place

Joseph Krumski, the author of ‘Bailie Beach’ will have a meet-and-greet at Barnes & Noble in Carle Place.

Joseph Krupski, a Long Island-born novelist, is set to bring his regional book tour to Carle Place.

Krupski will have a meet-and-greet event at Barnes & Noble at 91 Old Country Road for his book, “Bailie Beach,” a romantic true story based in Eastern Long Island. The author will be signing books from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

The “Ballie Beach” author has been touring to promote his new book, which was released in February. Krupski, who now lives in Tennessee, will also have events in Lake Grove, Mattituck and Riverhead during his return to the region.

‘Ballie Beach’ follows a college student named Tommy, who returns home for the summer, seeking true love in 1962. Tommy had just gotten out of a relationship, and he ended up meeting three women within four days, leading to an attempt to date all three in one weekend.

“It’s a love story, but a complicated one,” Krupski said.

The story goes on to test the limits of love and validates the consequences that can result from the decisions one makes in life.

Krumski said that although the story is true, the main character is not meant to represent him.

The author was born in Greenport and grew up in the Mattituck School District.

Krumski said his writing days began when he was a senior in high school, and his English teacher assigned the class to write a short story.

Krumski wrote a fiction piece, and when he received it back, it was marked all over in red pen, but his grade for the assignment was an A+. The author said his teacher told him that it was the most creative story she had read in the class.

Krumski did not choose writing as his career; instead, he worked as a manager for Eastman Kodak for two decades and as a financial advisor at Morgan Stanley for seven years.

He retired in 1995, and after a few years, decided to take a writing course where he began to hone his skills.

He said shortly after beginning the class, both he and his wife were diagnosed with cancer, which altered his priorities. Krumski said he had written about five chapters of his book up until that point.

It wasn’t until 2016 that he decided to go back to writing, and in 2022, he decided to create a trilogy.

“Ballie Beach” is the first book in the trilogy, and the sequel is expected to be released in October.