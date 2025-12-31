Long Island New Year’s Eve Events to Ring in 2026

NEW YEAR’S EVE COUNTDOWN

Enjoy the celebration for the end of the year with special events. Join LICM for the annual “Noon” Year’s Eve celebration for the ‘Countdown to 12′ , along with Daytime ball drops, themed activities, party favors, music, crafts, and museum‑wide celebrations for young children. Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City, licm.org, 12 p.m. Dec. 31.

NEW YEAR’S EVE FAMILY SKATE PARTY

The skating continues at this countdown roller skating event with food and drinks provided throughout the night. United Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford, unitedskates.com, $22, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 31.



MIDNIGHT ON MAIN – WINTER WONDERLAND

Celebrate this season’s New Year’s Eve evening with friends and family watching fireworks at this annual party in downtown Patchogue. This winter’s street festival Winter Wonderland will be hosted by the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce. West Main Street and West Avenue, Patchogue, patchoguelivelocal.com, 6-9 p.m. Dec 31.

NEW YEAR’S LAUGHIN’ EVE ‘25

The capital theater of Babylon will be having TWO shows for New Year’s Eve this year. Join the crowd of a full house for laughter and fun offered by starring comedians Meghan Hanley, David Weiss and more. The Argyle Theatre, 34 W. Main St., Babylon, argyletheatre.com, $89-94, 6 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31.

COMEDY NIGHT

At Theatre Northport, drinks will be served at the lobby bar before a special comedy show starring names like Richie Byrne, Rich Walker and Eric Haft. John W. Engeman Theatre, 250 Main St., Northport, engemantheater.com, General Admission: $75, Season Ticket Holders: $65. 6 p.m., 9 p.m., Dec. 31.



FISHES & WISHES

Bring the kids for a once-a-year Fishes and Wishes. Enjoy a variety of amenities for adults and children: music/dance, buffet, dessert/ice cream bar, animal meet and greet, crafts. Mocktail Midnight will be followed by Cocktail Hour. Long Island Aquarium’s 431 East Main St, Riverhead, longislandaquarium.com, Adults: $155 & Children 3-12: $94 & Children 2 and under: $10.35, 6:30pm-11pm, Dec. 31.

TOM MANUEL’S NYE EXTRAVAGANZA

Come check out this extravaganza for the new year! A seven-piece band with a feature of a surprise vocalist will be bringing you music at the Loft for the end of 2025, included with a fee per ticket. The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook, thejazzloft.org, $75, 7, 10 p.m. Dec. 31.

RING IN 2026 WITH THE FOX!

Come for a taste of elegance at the Fox Hollow’s Italian restaurant Volpe Ristorante joined with festivities for the night. Enjoy a delicious dinner in the Garden Terrace Ballroom, paired with dancing and music. There are multiple times and rooms to choose from with each ticket being all-inclusive. Fox Hollow, 7725 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury, thefoxhollow.com, tickets start at $199+ per person, 7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Dec. 31.

MULCAHY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY

End off this year with the biggest known NYE party on Long Island! Includes a Champagne toast with an open bar and buffet. 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh, ticketweb.com, $86, 8 p.m. Dec. 31. (21+)

THE GRAND BALLROOM – NEW YEAR’S EVE GALA

Renowned New York comedian Anthony Rodia will be bringing a night of lights. Enjoy the five hours of the eventful bash for 2025. 76 Main St, Westhampton Beach, whbpac.org, $92 – $64, 8 p.m., Dec. 31.

LUXE LIFE – GREAT GATSBY NEW YEAR’S EVE BALL

Go back to the 1920’s? Step into a scenery of exclusive elegance at OHEKA Castle – an incomparable historical site of Long Island. 135 West Gate Dr., Huntington, luxelifeli.com, $500, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31 – Jan. 1.

NEW YEARS DISCO RETRO 2026

Come watch the Salt Hill Band along with a performance by a special DJ bringing to you classic country favorites and New Year’s Eve tunes. You can play your favorite games like cornhole and beer pong! The Room at Clubhouse Hamptons, 174 Daniels Hole Rd., East Hampton, posh.vip, $35.19. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31.

NEW YEAR’S EVE 2026 “THE GREATEST SHOW”

The best party on Long Island is right around the corner. Don’t miss this incredible night to see a performance LIVE featuring exotic dancers, aerialists, and stilt performers. Don’t forget to come for our champagne toast at midnight! Stereo Garden, 9 Railroad Ave., Patchogue, ticketweb.com $39.54, 9 p.m. Dec 31.



THE SUFFOLK 54: NEW YEAR’S EVE

Jive to some tunes for the new year with classic hits from Earth Wind and Fire, Chic, Bees Gees and more! Let loose on the open dance floor, tune in to the live stream of the Times Square Ball Drop and a Champagne Toast at Midnight. Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main St., Riverhead, suffolktheater.com $125, 10 p.m., Dec. 31.

-Compiled by Heather Occhino