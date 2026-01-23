Over a foot of snow possible for Long Island

A significant winter storm is forecast to dump six to potentially 15 inches of snow on Long Island this weekend amid a cold snap that will bring subzero wind chills, experts say.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Nassau and Suffolk counties from 3 a.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday. The agency also issued a cold weather advisory currently in effect through 10 a.m. Saturday. There is a high chance of more than six inches of snow and a moderate probability of over a foot, although the storm track, timing and intensity will be refined before the storm hits.
“The snow may mix with or change to sleet along the coast Sunday evening, limiting accumulations to the lower end of the range,” Upton-based NWS meteorologists said in the storm watch. “Highest totals are expected across the interior.”
The snow is expected to make roads and bridges slick, creating hazardous driving conditions with wind-blown snow reducing visibility to ¼ mile.
Forecasters urged drivers to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary Sunday into Monday, using extreme caution if they do.
“Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing,” NWS stated. “Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded.”
The storm comes as experts say to prepare for a prolonged period of frigid conditions Friday night into the middle of next week.
“Very cold wind chills as low as 10 below expected,” NWS stated in the cold advisory. “The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures.”
The public is urged to bundle up, use portable heaters correctly and not use generators or grills inside — and check on older family, friends, and neighbors.