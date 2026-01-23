Over a foot of snow possible for Long Island

A significant winter storm is forecast to dump six to potentially 15 inches of snow on Long Island this weekend amid a cold snap that will bring subzero wind chills, experts say.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Nassau and Suffolk counties from 3 a.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday. The agency also issued a cold weather advisory currently in effect through 10 a.m. Saturday. There is a high chance of more than six inches of snow and a moderate probability of over a foot, although the storm track, timing and intensity will be refined before the storm hits.