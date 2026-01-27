Renowned Greek restaurant Meli-Estiatorio opens Garden City Location with exclusive sneak preview fundraiser

The acclaimed Greek restaurant Meli known for its elegant cuisine and celebrated Forest Hills location, has officially arrived in Garden City.

Thursday evening at the restaurant’s new home, 815 Franklin Ave. , benefiting the nonprofit organization Life’s WORC ( To mark the occasion, owner Jimmy Tsoumas hosted an exclusive sneak-preview invitational celebration this pastat the restaurant’s new home,, benefiting the nonprofit organization Life’s WORC ( www.lifesworc.org ).

The event came together serendipitously when Tsoumas shared news of the new location with friends Meredith Adelman and Samantha Sohmer of Roslyn.

During their conversation, Sohmer noted that she serves on the board of directors of Life’s WORC—an organization headquartered at 1501 Franklin Ave. , within walking distance of the restaurant.

Sohmer, a social worker specializing in developmental disabilities and special needs, described Life’s WORC’s mission and impact, including providing comprehensive services to more than 2,000 individuals with developmental disabilities and autism, and their families.

The organization supports a network of 45 group residences across Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Manhattan.