Renowned Greek restaurant Meli-Estiatorio opens Garden City Location with exclusive sneak preview fundraiser

The acclaimed Greek restaurant Meli known for its elegant cuisine and celebrated Forest Hills location, has officially arrived in Garden City.
To mark the occasion, owner Jimmy Tsoumas hosted an exclusive sneak-preview invitational celebration this past Thursday evening at the restaurant’s new home, 815 Franklin Ave., benefiting the nonprofit organization Life’s WORC (www.lifesworc.org).
The event came together serendipitously when Tsoumas shared news of the new location with friends Meredith Adelman and Samantha Sohmer of Roslyn.
During their conversation, Sohmer noted that she serves on the board of directors of Life’s WORC—an organization headquartered at 1501 Franklin Ave., within walking distance of the restaurant.
Sohmer, a social worker specializing in developmental disabilities and special needs, described Life’s WORC’s mission and impact, including providing comprehensive services to more than 2,000 individuals with developmental disabilities and autism, and their families.
The organization supports a network of 45 group residences across Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Manhattan.
Inspired by the organization’s mission, Tsoumas immediately proposed hosting a fundraiser to celebrate his opening.
“When I learned about the incredible work Life’s WORC is doing right here in the neighborhood, I felt an immediate connection,” said Tsoumas. “Their mission is rooted in compassion, dignity, and real change. I wanted to showcase our opening by giving back.”
Guests were treated to an unforgettable culinary experience featuring Meli-Estiatorio’s signature Greek specialties, including a raw bar with Greek-style seafood, caviar, lamb chops, and more, complemented by Greek wines and handcrafted cocktails.
The invitation-only preview offered attendees the rare opportunity to experience the restaurant’s ambiance and cuisine before its official public opening.
The event drew a capacity crowd and raised more than $25,000 in support of Life’s WORC.
“Jimmy generously donated the entire event,” said Sohmer. “His hospitality, attention to detail, and warmth made this a truly magical evening and a night we will always remember.”
During the celebration, Tsoumas proudly introduced Executive Chef George Lambracos, whose culinary vision anchors the restaurant’s menu.
“Chef George is deeply committed to the rich traditions of Greek cuisine while boldly reimagining them for the modern palate,” Tsoumas noted. “Raised in Astoria, he brings an authentic Mediterranean soul to every dish, blending classical techniques with contemporary creativity.”
Adding to the evening’s excitement, guests were surprised with a performance by Josh Pele, a celebrity magician and mentalist, who donated his time and talent to support the cause (https://www.joshpelemagic.
com/)
With its Garden City debut, Meli not only brings its celebrated dining experience to a new community but also demonstrates a strong commitment to giving back—beginning its presence in the neighborhood with generosity, connection, and purpose.