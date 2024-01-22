Billy Joel Announces New Single ‘Turn The Lights Back On,’ To Be Released Feb. 1

Beloved Long Islander “Piano Man” Billy Joel, whose Madison Square Garden Residency ends in July, has announced the release of his first single since 2007.

Billy Joel has announced that a new single, “Turn The Lights Back On,” will be released on Feb. 1 – his first in almost two decades.

The last singles he released were “All My Life” and “Christmas in Fallujah,” which came out in 2007.

Joel’s first studio album, Cold Spring Harbor, which was named for the North Shore hamlet, came out in 1971. His last studio album, Fantasies & Delusions, came out in 2001.

Joel, who recently had an exhibit opened at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in his honor, announced the song on TikTok, asking viewers “Did I wait too long to turn the lights back on?”

According to Rolling Stone, the single was produced by Freddy Wexler, who has worked with artists including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Celine Dion. Wexler co-wrote the song with Joel, Arthur Bacon, and Wayne Hector.

Joel has sold over 160 million albums around the world and is the fourth-best-selling solo artist in the U.S.. He has won six Grammy Awards Among dozens of accolades, he earned induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.