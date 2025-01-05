OpEd: Congestion pricing burdens Long Island commuters without direct benefits

New York City’s congestion pricing plan, intended to reduce traffic and fund mass transit improvements, has sparked heated debate. While its goals are laudable – less pollution, fewer cars on crowded streets, and increased funding for public transit – the policy creates disproportionate burdens for commuters from Long Island and other areas outside the city.

For us Long Islanders, who already face some of the nation’s highest costs of living, this additional toll feels like yet another tax on mobility. To justify such a hefty expense, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) must ensure that the revenue generated directly benefits Long Islanders.

The Problem for Long Island Commuters: In many cases, commuting into Manhattan by car is more so a necessity than a choice because public transportation is not always a viable alternative, especially for those traveling to places not easily reached by the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) or the subway. Professionals carrying equipment, parents juggling childcare responsibilities, or those with non-standard work hours often drive into the city, and the proposed congestion fee on top of existing tolls for bridges and tunnels could mean an additional $45 or more per week for daily commuters. This is a significant financial burden, particularly for middle-class suburban families who are already paying high property taxes and living expenses. Without tangible improvements to Long Island’s transportation options, we are effectively paying for a system that does not meet our needs.

How Long Islanders Could Benefit: If congestion pricing revenue is to be fairly distributed, it must prioritize projects that also improve transit for suburban commuters. Long Islanders contribute heavily to the city’s economy, and we deserve a fair return on that investment. Janno Lieber, CEO of the MTA should hold public meetings to learn more about how congestion pricing can and will impact Long Islanders. Until he does, here are several ways this funding could directly benefit us:

1. Increased LIRR Service: The LIRR, while expanded with Grand Central Madison, still suffers from overcrowded trains and limited service during off-peak hours. The MTA should use congestion pricing funds to add more frequent and reliable service options and upgrade outdated cars to increase comfort for riders. These investments would make public transit a more attractive alternative for us on Long Island.

2. Reduced LIRR Fares: Commuters who shift from driving to the LIRR will face increased costs. Subsidizing fares for those transitioning from car commutes could offset this expense and encourage greater use of mass transit.

3. Enhanced Subway Security: One of if not the main reasons why the MTA is in this mess is due to fare beaters: riders who “jump the turnstile” without paying for their ride. The funds generated from congestion pricing can and should be used to upgrade the entrances to the subways, which would curb the number of people who ride the subway system without paying their fair share. Similarly, many of us rely on the subway once we arrive in Manhattan. Reports of crime and safety concerns, like people being attacked or pushed onto the tracks, deter some from fully embracing public transit. Congestion pricing funds should be used for long-term security measures, such as deploying more transit police and adding security barriers as well as installing better lighting and surveillance. These investments will increase rider confidence, which will result in more people using the subway system and more revenue for the MTA.

4. Park-and-Ride Facilities: Expanding and upgrading park-and-ride facilities near LIRR stations would encourage more drivers to leave their cars outside the city. Adequate parking, combined with affordable LIRR service, could ease the transition for those who typically drive into Manhattan.

5. Improved Intermodal Connections: Many commuters from Long Island face long, disjointed journeys because of poor connectivity between transportation modes. Investments in seamless intermodal hubs—where LIRR, subway, and bus services are coordinated—could make commuting far more efficient.

Balancing Burdens and Benefits: Congestion pricing could succeed if its implementation balances burdens with tangible benefits for all stakeholders, including those from outside New York City.

In its current form, the proposal disproportionately taxes Long Islanders while offering little in return. MTA and city officials must ensure that Long Island commuters see meaningful improvements in their transit options, security, and affordability. Without this balance, the policy risks alienating the very people who help fuel the city’s economic engine.

Ultimately, congestion pricing should be retooled so that it is not a punishment for Long Islanders but an investment in a better, more inclusive transportation future. By addressing these concerns, New York City can build a system that works for everyone.

Seth I. Koslow, of Merrick, was elected in 2023 to represent the Fifth District of the Nassau County Legislature.