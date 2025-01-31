Mineola High School earns AP Computer Science Principles Female Diversity Award

Mineola High School was recently honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award from the College Board for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science Principles (CSP). The award recognizes schools that have successfully expanded access to AP computer science courses for female students.

To qualify, schools must either have at least 50% female representation in one of the two AP computer science courses or have a percentage of female computer science exam takers that meets or exceeds the school’s overall female population. Mineola High School was one of only 847 schools recognized for improving female representation in AP CSP.

Diversity in AP CSP, which launched in the 2016-17 school year, continues to grow. In 2024, more than 60,250 female students nationwide took the AP CSP exam, an increase of more than four and a half times the number who tested in 2017. Overall, AP computer science course participation has risen 161% since 2017, broadening STEM career opportunities for more students.