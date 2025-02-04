Mineola student artists earn recognition in statewide flag design contest

Mineola Middle School seventh grade learner Nicole Chen was recognized with a Special Recognition award for creative expression of the theme “Healing Through Color” in the NYSATA Flag Design Contest.

Three Mineola learners were selected for awards in the annual New York State Art Teacher Association Youth Art Month Flag Design Contest.

Eighth grader Penelope Ambrose’s submission “Change under the trees” was selected for the top award in the middle school category. Seventh grader Nicole Chen and eighth grader Christian Wharton were both awarded Special Recognition for their creative expression of the theme.

Students were encouraged to create original works of art based on this year’s theme, “Healing Through Color.” Penelope, Nicole and Christian’s artwork was selected from 2,440 submissions from students K-12 from throughout New York State.

NYSATA Youth Art Month is an annual observance each March to emphasize the value of art education for all children and to encourage support for quality school art programs.